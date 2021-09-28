Where are all the female founders?

If you own a business, you’re statistically a man. But if you’re a women, you make better business decisions

by Peter Crush
Female business owner

For all the talk of the rise of female bosses [including the ever-so-slightly patronising ‘mumtrepreneur’], depressing data released this week reveals that the start-up world continues to be dominated by men. 

New research by Yoppie has found that female-founded companies comprise just 4.6% of all firms in Europe.

Although this figure is double the amount (2.5%) that were recorded a decade earlier, the statistics will make depressing reading for those interested in the changing composition (or not) of organisations. 

