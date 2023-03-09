Female leaders still below pre-pandemic levels, finds IBM

The number of women holding senior leadership positions has risen in the past year, but is still below pre-pandemic levels, finds new research.

IBM Institute for Business Value (IBV) and private membership network Chief which collated data from 2,500 organisations in 12 countries and 10 industries.

It found that women now make up 12% of C-suite and board-level executives worldwide - a relatively low number compared to the 40% of women at C-suite and board-level in the UK, but a 2% increase on IBM’s 2021 findings.