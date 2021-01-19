There are few excuses to force staff into the office right now

Bosses demanding that their workers come into the workplace suggests a wider problem with trust.

Most of the CEOs we've spoken to throughout the pandemic seem to prefer to work from the office when they can.

We can’t say to what extent this unscientific observation reflects the wider preferences of UK executives, but we suspect that the reasons they give will resonate widely, from concerns over staff wellbeing and collaboration to their own Zoom fatigue.

“Many are desperate to get back into the office because they aren’t used to spending so much time with their family,” was the candid and only slightly-tongue-in-cheek observation of one executive coach.