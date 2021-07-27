How to find your corporate purpose

Every business has a purpose, whether it's articulated or not. It could be around meeting a specific customer need or around the way you meet that need, or it could just be to make as big a return as possible for shareholders by whatever means necessary, but you are in business for a reason.

Finding your purpose becomes problematic is when it becomes an exercise in publicity and employee branding, or - just as bad - when it never extends beyond navel-gazing in the C-suite.

Vague and grandiose statements ("We exist to make the world better for everyone") are only likely to be met by cynicism or plain bafflement from employees and investors alike.