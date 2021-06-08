How to find your professional voice (without sounding like a square)

Be authentic, boil your message down to its essence and pretend you're talking to an 8-year-old, says this FTSE 100 speechwriter.

Whilst you’ve heard of Elton John, you’ll be less familiar with Bernie Taupin, his long-time collaborator and lyricist. Equally, Roger Federer is a household name, but the same isn’t necessarily true for Ivan Ljubičić, the coach credited with transforming his absolutely lethal backhand.

Communication is one of the most essential parts of leadership, so it makes sense for the individuals that I work with to have someone behind them who can take their public speaking skills from very good to phenomenal, without making them sound like a robot.

If you ever look at someone and wonder how they’ve apparently rolled out of bed and delivered an off-the-cuff talk that’s got the audience raving, it’s more than likely they’re using a coach.