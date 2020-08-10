How to find the right mentor or executive coach

You’d like to think you learn a lot on the way to becoming a leader. Much of it is technical knowledge, acquired through working in different functions and roles.

For example, in his 20 years at McDonald’s UK the fast food giant’s CEO Paul Pomroy has been in product development, finance, supply chain and general management. It’s a breadth of experience that’s given him an essential understanding of the “rhythm” of the business, he says.

But there are some things that your own experience can’t teach you. We all have blind spots of one sort or another, which can be harder to address when your name’s on the CEO’s door.