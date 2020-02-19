How to find your voice as a leader

Many people admit that when they hear recordings of their voices they feel disappointed. They say things like ‘Is that what I sound like?’

It’s surprising that you use your voice as your primary instrument for communication, for speaking up, presenting, pitching, participating in meetings, and engaging in all manner of conversations – virtual and in person – and yet your voice is unfamiliar to you. What you’re really saying is that it’s uninspiring to you.

If this is your experience it could be because when you walk through the door of the office you step into your default zone – that mindset, body and voice you habitually slip into that is shaped by your organisational culture. These cultures have their own language, work-speak jargon and invisible rules that say, ‘This is the way we do things around here’. Is it any wonder that messages go stale, flat and unprofitable (to quote Hamlet)?