How finswimming shaped my leadership skills

Making time for rest in a busy schedule is key to a company's - and a CEO's - sustainable growth.

by Alex Yelenevych

Is it true that sports achievements correlate with leadership skills? From my experience, yes. I’ve been in professional finswimming for almost ten years and participated in two finswimming World Cups, where I was 4th and 5th. Time helped me realize how precious this activity was for my managerial career and what lessons it taught me.

Many studies show that sports and leadership are indeed connected. For example, EY Women Athletes Business Network and espnW surveyed 400 women on four continents and discovered that 74% believed a sports background could help accelerate a woman’s career. Moreover, 61% of respondents claimed that their involvement in sports had contributed to their career success.

Another study showed that men who had participated in varsity-level high school sports several decades ago demonstrated higher levels of leadership and had higher-status careers. Also, their behaviour was more prosocial. For instance, they volunteered time and donated to charity more often than others.

