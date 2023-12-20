How to fire a superstar CEO

Last Updated: 08 Jan 2024

But what if the board were doing exactly as it should have done? What if it made the right call to sack him, but botched the execution?

The general view is that OpenAI’s board made a terrible mistake. Altman was Time’s 2023 CEO of the Year and had built a business worth more than $80 billion in just a few years. He was shaping the future of AI and changing the world with it.

Nobody was more critical of the OpenAI board’s decision to fire CEO Sam Altman in November than the company’s staff, who threatened to resign en masse in protest. Days later, Altman was reinstated to the top job and several members of the board found themselves looking for a new one.

We’re not saying Altman deserved to go, but there are occasions when a board needs to replace a CEO that the world thinks is a superstar – even when they’re winning. If hubris is creeping in behind closed doors, it’s up to the board to root it out before the world sees it too.

But it’s a tough call. And if you do botch the execution, you won’t just get your fingers burned. You’ll make the CEO even more indispensable in everyone else’s eyes, adding fuel to the hubris fire.

The problem with superstar CEOs

We’ve all seen what happens when a CEO flies too close to the sun; they come crashing down to earth, bringing their boards and businesses down with them.

WeWork founder Adam Neumann was the prophet of a new way of working, until we all realised his was just another office rental company, unworthy of its stratospheric valuation.

Elizabeth Holmes was untouchable at biotech start-up Theranos. In fact, she convinced the board not to fire her in the company’s early years. It became the darling of Silicon Valley, until we all realised it was built on a foundation of lies.

If you’re thinking this all sounds very Silicon Valley, you’d be right. The rise of the superstar genius CEO has been more pronounced there than anywhere else, with visionary leaders like Steve Jobs, Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos often becoming bigger than the businesses they founded.

But it’s not just a west coast tech thing. Take the calamitous downfalls of Philip Green at BHS/Arcadia, Fred ‘the Shred’ Goodwin at RBS, and Dick Fuld at Lehman Brothers, for example. History is littered with leaders whose fame turned to notoriety, and whose businesses paid the price.

Stories like these keep those who sit on well-run boards awake at night. Because whenever there’s a dramatic CEO fall from grace, the same question is asked. ‘Where was the board?’

How to sack your superstar CEO – and get away with it

The board is there to ensure that management – superstar or otherwise – operates in the best interests of the owners. Good governance in this case involves watching out for the signs of hubris and rooting it out before it takes hold.

Is the CEO proactively seeking dissenting opinions? Are they open and honest with the board about what’s not going well? Are they engaging in extra-marital affairs?

Yes, that’s right. An early investor in our business, the St. James’s Place founder Mike Wilson, once described personal infidelity by the CEO as “a tell” – a warning sign that they were becoming overconfident, impulse-driven, and increasingly inclined to take excessive risks.

Whatever the warning signs, ignore them at your peril. But deciding to act isn’t job done. If you are going to topple your CEO, you need to do it properly. OpenAI’s board clearly needed to read their Machiavelli: the real work happens before the coup.

A sustained campaign of investor lunches and strategic leaks is the tactic of choice for many a seasoned chair. You need to sow the seeds of doubt among shareholders, who may well have invested in the company precisely because of the CEO’s superstar reputation.

Bring them around to your way of thinking: that the qualities that made the CEO perfect for the role three or four years ago may no longer be appropriate, that the risks are starting to outweigh the rewards.

Test their mood, so that when you do decide to remove the leader, you can be more confident that they won’t immediately rush to his or her defence. And when you do strike, make sure they hear it from you first.

Advice like this can be hard to take; it feels like it belongs in political dramas like House of Cards, not well-run businesses. But businesses need smart diplomacy too – and as a board you need to wield soft power to close the information gap that exists between what you see and what the world sees.

This applies to your dealings with loyal employees too. While you should not undermine a CEO among colleagues while they are still in the role, you can and should develop direct relationships with the senior team, including those who don’t sit on the board, and encourage them to be open with you in a way the CEO is not.

This will not only help you understand what the CEO’s leadership style is really like, it will also make it easier once you’ve made your move if they believe you ‘get’ the company and have its best interests at heart, rather than being seen as a body of aloof or interfering part-timers.

All this can help, but ultimately, swinging the axe should be seen as a last resort. Coups, botched or otherwise, inevitably bring chaos and distraction. No doubt the OpenAI board’s failed defenestration of Sam Altman will have made others think twice about taking such drastic action.

But if all the signs are there you can’t afford to ignore them, no matter how remarkable the leader otherwise is. Because when a business blows up it takes everyone with it, not just the CEO.

Jennifer Sundberg is the co-CEO and Megan Pantelides is the executive director of Board Intelligence.

