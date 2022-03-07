The first 100 days: Why focusing on your weaknesses is counterintuitive

"Don't feel too overwhelmed by all of the new things that come at you when you take on a new position, because ultimately, you got there for a reason", says LinkedIn’s UK country manager, Janine Chamberlin.

I remember taking on my first “editor” role at a magazine. Despite being poached for the position, I couldn’t help but feel I had bitten off more than I could chew. Of course, that wasn’t the case. I could tick off every item listed in the job description. But the idea of working for a much sexier title with more eyes on my work than ever before was overwhelming. It meant that I went into the role obsessing about where I could improve - or rather, prove myself.

It was a far cry from stepping into a leadership role. However, I am not alone in honing in on the negatives, when I should have been celebrating a fabulous step up in my career. Indeed, Nobel Prize-winning researchers Daniel Kahneman and Amos Tversky found that when making decisions, people consistently place greater weight on negative aspects of an event than they do on positive ones.

While celebrating her first anniversary as LinkedIn’s UK country manager, Janine Chamberlin looks back at her first 100 days in the role. She echoes how she could have been kinder to herself. Her advice? Stop draining your energy by focusing on what you lack and instead, remind yourself why you were hired in the first place.