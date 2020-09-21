The first rule of fixing a toxic culture is recognising you have one

Few business leaders would ever intentionally want to create a ‘toxic’ workplace culture. Instead it often emerges as an unintended consequence of the way that an organisation chooses to incentivise its staff, when a company’s actions become misaligned from its founding values or out of a well-meaning, but ultimately counterproductive desire to protect its reputation.

Whether intentional or not, the consequences for both employees and employer can be destructive.

The West Suffolk hospital trust hit the headlines last week after its CEO Steve Dunn was warned by the head of the Royal College of Anaesthetists to end a ‘toxic management culture’. In the letter, outlined in The Guardian, RCoA president Ravi Mahajan urges Dunn to address the culture of bullying behaviour that risks putting the wellbeing of doctors and patients at risk.