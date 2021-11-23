Five growth lessons from bees

While every businessman may not be a beekeeper, the lessons that can be learnt from the hustle of the hive are undoubtedly applicable to all.

by Romain Picard

Against the backdrop of Brexit and the pandemic, the UK is moving into uncharted economic waters as the end of the year draws close. From supply chain crises to warnings that the UK could suffer more longer-term economic damage than any other G7 industrialised nation, the reality is leaders are about to face a big challenge as we head into 2022. 

As an avid beekeeper and having spent years observing the complex social structures that foster highly productive communities, I believe that leaders should look to the fuzzy honey-makers for business recovery tips. 

From playing the long-term game, continuously innovating to harmonising teams and effectively communicating, the leadership learnings that bees can give are not ones to fly away from. When applied in the right way within a business, these lessons could be the key ingredients for driving success, pushing business growth and ultimately turning honey into money.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 4 free articles a month
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Get 30 days free access

Sign up for a 30 day free trial and get:

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • Management Today's print magazine

Join today