Five growth lessons from bees

While every businessman may not be a beekeeper, the lessons that can be learnt from the hustle of the hive are undoubtedly applicable to all.

Against the backdrop of Brexit and the pandemic, the UK is moving into uncharted economic waters as the end of the year draws close. From supply chain crises to warnings that the UK could suffer more longer-term economic damage than any other G7 industrialised nation, the reality is leaders are about to face a big challenge as we head into 2022.

As an avid beekeeper and having spent years observing the complex social structures that foster highly productive communities, I believe that leaders should look to the fuzzy honey-makers for business recovery tips.

From playing the long-term game, continuously innovating to harmonising teams and effectively communicating, the leadership learnings that bees can give are not ones to fly away from. When applied in the right way within a business, these lessons could be the key ingredients for driving success, pushing business growth and ultimately turning honey into money.