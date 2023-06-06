Five pointers for mitigating risk in turbulent times

A proactive approach to risk management is essential when navigating a complex global business environment and can provide a foundation for building and maintaining trust.

The old adage goes that bad luck comes in threes. For businesses today, which find themselves assailed by challenges related to political and economic turbulence and the escalating climate crisis, adversity seems to be arriving in considerably higher doses.

Yet, in the face of a “wall of interconnected economic, geopolitical, environmental and structural risks”, many organisations still lack a systematic approach to mitigation, crisis preparedness and resilience-building, says Rod Cartwright, founder of strategic communication consultancy ​​Rod Cartwright Consulting.

Analysing five leading reports, he has disentangled the key themes that should underpin any business’s strategy around risk and trust in 2023 and woven them into practical recommendations for leaders.