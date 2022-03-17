Five talent tactics to navigate the new world of work

Last Updated: 4 hours ago

While businesses have had plenty to contend with throughout the pandemic, a fundamental shift has occurred – employees have gained accelerated influence over their working environment. They are more open than ever to move jobs for professional development and increased purpose. Among UK SMEs, the challenge is particularly acute. Old talent models simply are not cutting it.

The new Laws of Attraction

Businesses need to understand that the landscape has changed, that talent retention and attraction needs effort at every stage of the employee lifecycle. Organisations must repeatedly win the interest, engagement and loyalty of talent – and never take it for granted. To get to this stage, UK employers need to understand why the old models of talent attraction and retention are broken.

The cost of a failed talent strategy

In our 2021 Personio survey, only a quarter (26%) of HR decision makers in the UK and Ireland said that talent retention is a priority for their organisation over the next 12 months. This was a big worry even then. It was clear that businesses needed to change focus from short-term survival to a winning long-term talent strategy as the UK economy recovered.