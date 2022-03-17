Talent attraction and retention

Five talent tactics to navigate the new world of work

This is Attraction Plus. The “Great Resignation” is neither a blip on the radar nor a one-time emergency for organisations looking to hire. From where we stand, it’s the beginning of an entirely new era…

Published: 8 hours ago
Last Updated: 4 hours ago

While businesses have had plenty to contend with throughout the pandemic, a fundamental shift has occurred – employees have gained accelerated influence over their working environment. They are more open than ever to move jobs for professional development and increased purpose. Among UK SMEs, the challenge is particularly acute. Old talent models simply are not cutting it. 

The new Laws of Attraction

Businesses need to understand that the landscape has changed, that talent retention and attraction needs effort at every stage of the employee lifecycle. Organisations must repeatedly win the interest, engagement and loyalty of talent – and never take it for granted. To get to this stage, UK employers need to understand why the old models of talent attraction and retention are broken. 

The cost of a failed talent strategy 

In our 2021 Personio survey, only a quarter (26%) of HR decision makers in the UK and Ireland said that talent retention is a priority for their organisation over the next 12 months. This was a big worry even then. It was clear that businesses needed to change focus from short-term survival to a winning long-term talent strategy as the UK economy recovered. 

Business leaders should care because losing talent:

  • • Has a financial cost. Every vacancy costs the average UK employer £3,000 and takes an average of nearly a month to fill.
  • • Has a contagion cost. A high-turnover environment hurts morale, lower productivity and has a further impact on turnover, especially among the most talented or highly-skilled employees

The new laws disrupting old talent models

Talent attraction has, until recently, been seen as an external strategy, in which the perception of a business is seen as the main driver to attracting candidates. We see this in the way many employers talk about Employer Value Propositions (EVP) when recruiting, but less so once recruitment is over. 

Talent retention, by contrast, has been seen as an internal strategy. One in which the potential and performance of employees, as well as their learning and development, are handled solely by their leaders, managers and the HR department. The truth, of course, is a bit more complicated. That’s why enlightened employers are realising two key things:

  • • Talent attraction can benefit from internal input (like feedback on recruitment experiences). 
  • • Talent retention can benefit from external input (like peer feedback, secondments or shared learning).

These new laws of talent attraction are blurring the lines between internal and external, attraction and retention. Attracting, engaging and retaining is part of the same strategy – not separate ones. Businesses need to move from concepts of attraction and retention towards a model of what we now know as Attraction Plus.

Find out more about the benefits of Attraction Plus and how to implement it in your organisation with our free guide:

Download: The Attraction Plus Whitepaper

Tags:
Partner content

Find this article useful?

Get more great articles like this in your inbox every lunchtime

Ferries
Reputation Matters

‘Your final day of employment is today’

Bad Management Today: “I can’t imagine many more ways of generating backlash,” CMI’s Anthony Painter...

By Éilis Cronin
5 hours ago
Rose Marley
Women in Business

"She told me I had 24 hours to make myself an expert - ...

The leader that made me: What Rose Marley, the CEO of Co-operatives UK, learnt from...

11 hours ago
russia reputation
Reputation Matters

The reputational impact of war

New research shows how Russia and Ukraine are perceived by the world’s population.

By Éilis Cronin
30 hours ago

Read the latest issue here…

chris hirst
Leadership Lessons

Chris Hirst: There’s Lots of ‘I’s in Team

No team is homogenous; each one is made up of individual elements, says the author...

34 hours ago
Parker Review
Leadership Lessons

Majority of FTSE 100 meets ethnic diversity target

Progress is being made towards improving the ethnic diversity of FTSE 100 boards, finds Parker...

By Éilis Cronin
16 Mar 2022