Five things you need to know this week

1- Telecoms turmoil

BT’s boss Philip Jansen will step down at an “appropriate moment” within the next 12 months, the telecoms giant said. During his tenure, Jansen has championed the rollout of ultrafast full fibre broadband and announced a major cost-cutting programme. However, shares have nearly halved, making BT the subject of mounting takeover speculation.

2- Pot luck

The chancellor Jeremy Hunt hopes to increase investment in British companies while boosting future pensioners’ incomes with his ‘Mansion House reforms’. Key elements include channelling pension savings towards unlisted equities in an effort to increase the pool of funds available to private companies, including start-ups. Hunt also wants to push smaller funds to consolidate, with the aim of making them more efficient.

3- Bot backlash

A CEO has faced criticism after tweeting that the company had replaced 90% of its support team with an AI chatbot. Suumit Shah, founder of Indian e-commerce start-up Dukaan, said that the bot drastically reduces the amount of time it takes to handle customer queries. Twitter users, however, were unimpressed, calling the tweets “disrespectful” and “shameless”.