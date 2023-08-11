Five things you need to know this week

1- Wilko CEO pens open letter as business enters administration

The chief executive of Wilko, Mark Jackson, has issued an open letter thanking staff and customers as the high street homeware retailer enters administration. The chain’s failure to secure a rescue deal puts more than 12,000 jobs at risk, although administrator PwC will continue to seek a buyer for all or part of the business, which recorded a £36.8 million pre-tax loss in the year to the end of January 2022. In the letter, Jackson said “we’ve all fought hard to keep this incredible business intact but must concede that time has run out”.

2- ITV boss confronted with further ‘toxic culture’ allegations

The House of Commons culture select committee has revealed that it has received numerous allegations from current or former ITV Daytime employees since the broadcaster’s chief executive, Dame Carolyn McCall, appeared before it in June. In a letter to McCall, chair Dame Caroline Dinenage said that the Committee had been contacted by a “large number” of individuals raising claims of “toxic working cultures, bullying, discrimination and harassment”. In response, McCall said that ITV always takes complaints seriously and asked Dinenage to encourage individuals to contact its reporting line SafeCall or barrister Jane Mulcahy KC.

3- Remote working beneficiary Zoom orders staff back to the office

Zoom has issued a return-to-the-office mandate, announcing that it will be introducing a “structured hybrid approach”. Staff living within 50 miles of an office will have to attend at least twice a week under the new policy, which will be rolled out over the next two months. Zoom – a name synonymous with the remote working revolution – is the latest company to row back on flexibility amid the ongoing debate about the best approach to foster creativity and productivity.