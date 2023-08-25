Five things you need to know this week

1. Former NatWest boss in line for £2.4 million pay package

NatWest has come under fire after confirming that its former boss Dame Alison Rose could receive a pay package worth around £2.4 million. Rose stepped down last month after admitting she was the source of an inaccurate BBC report about the closure of Nigel Farage’s Coutts bank accounts, and is currently seeing out her 12-month notice period. UKip’s former leader described the pay package as a “sick joke”, while NatWest said that her pay will remain under review as the independent investigation continues.

2. Hays picks next chief from internal executive line-up

Recruiter Hays has named Dirk Hahn as its next CEO to replace the company's long-serving boss Alistair Cox, who will step down at the end of the month after 16 years in the role. The appointment comes as the British recruitment agency grapples with tough conditions, including weakness in the permanent hiring market. Hahn – currently MD of Hays Germany and CEMEA (Continental Europe, Middle East and Africa) – is also a veteran of the company, having joined in 1997.

3. Pay of FTSE 100 bosses up by £500,000 last year

The pay of FTSE 100 chief executives rose by almost 16% on average last year, according to data from a UK think tank. In 2022, their median pay was £3.91 million, 118 times that of the typical UK full-time worker and a more than £500,000 increase on the previous year. The High Pay Centre said that the highest-paid boss was AstraZeneca CEO Sir Pascal Soriot, who collected £15.3 million last year.