Five things you need to know this week

1. Direct Line nabs Aviva exec for top role

Direct Line Insurance Group has poached a senior Aviva executive to be its new chief exec. Adam Winslow is currently CEO of UK & Ireland general insurance at the rival insurer and will join the company in Q1 of next year. Direct Line – which has been led by its CCO Jon Greenwood in an interim capacity since January – saw its operating profit tumble by 95% in 2022, partly driven by the impact of inflation on the cost of repairs.

2. Amazon boss says “it’s probably not going to work out” for office-resisting staff

Amazon’s employees have been told “it’s probably not going to work out” for them at the company unless they’re prepared to observe its return-to-office mandate. The comments, first reported by Insider, were made by the tech giant’s boss Andy Jassy at an internal meeting. The firm has faced significant pushback on its decision to order staff back three days a week, including a petition that attracted around 30,000 signatures, and Jassy's comments suggest patience is wearing thin with those who continue to flout the policy.

3. Former BBC director-general to take the reins at CNN

CNN has named a new chief executive, with ex-BBC director-general and New York Times boss Sir Mark Thompson set to take the reins at the US network. The news giant has been battling falling profits and ratings, and its last CEO Chris Licht departed in June after a turbulent 13-month tenure that included a widely criticised town hall with Donald Trump and the closure of streaming service CNN+ after only a month.