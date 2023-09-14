Five things you need to know this week

1. Wilko sees shops close, but branding saved by The Range

All 408 Wilko stores are to close after talks with potential buyers failed to deliver a rescue deal. More than 12,000 jobs will be lost as a result. But retail brand The Range has struck a multi-million pound deal to buy the Wilko brand and intellectual property rights. The deal, which is reported to be worth £5m, will see The Range own Wilko’s website and it could choose to sell some of its products. Administrators have revealed that 36 Wilko staff have already transferred over to The Range and it expects online sales to restart in October.

2. BP boss resigns amid personal relationships inquiry

Bernard Looney has stepped down from his role as chief executive of BP after he failed to disclose the true extent of his personal relationship with employees. In May 2022, BP’s board of directors investigated allegations relating to Looney’s conduct with company colleagues, and while his relationships prior to his appointment as CEO did not breach the code of conduct, more recent allegations “of a similar nature” have prompted the company to seek outside legal counsel. While the investigation is ongoing, Looney will be replaced by BP’s chief financial officer Murray Auchincloss.

3. UK wages increases against backdrop of unemployment

UK wages grew at the fastest pace on record in the three months to July, despite rising unemployment and slow hiring, according to The Office for National Statistics. While annual growth of average pay remained at 7.8%, the highest rate since 2001 when records began, total pay grew by 8.5% due to one-off payments to NHS workers and civil servants. ONS data shows unemployment has risen to 4.3% in the three months to July, up from 4.2% last month. But chancellor Jeremy Hunt said it was “heartening” to see that the UK’s unemployment levels remained below its “international peers”.