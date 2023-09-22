Five things you need to know this week

1. Rupert Murdoch to hand reins of media empire to son Lachlan

Rupert Murdoch is stepping down as chairman of Fox and News Corp, with his eldest son Lachlan to head up both companies. The younger Murdoch – who is already executive chairman and chief executive of Fox – will become sole chair of News Corp. The media mogul’s decision to step back from the day-to-day operations of the two businesses comes after 70 years spent building a media empire that today spans the globe. The elder Murdoch will assume the role of chairman emeritus of both firms and told staff in a memo that he will continue to be involved in the “contest of ideas”.

2. The CBI postpones AGM amid cash flow challenges

The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) replaced its scheduled AGM with an online call at less than 24 hours’ notice this week, after failing to secure £3 million of funding ahead of the meeting. In addition, The Guardian understands that plans for a tie-up with manufacturing body Make UK have been shelved, the publication reported. The CBI is facing what the lobby group described as “short-term cash flow challenges”, after a sexual misconduct scandal triggered an exodus of corporate members. However, it said it was “confident” that it would be able to “resolve this short-term issue”.

3. Bank of England ends run of interest rate hikes

The Bank of England has ended a run of 14 consecutive interest rate rises after figures showed an unexpected slowdown in Britain's high inflation rate in August. Yesterday, the UK’s central bank announced that rates would remain unchanged at 5.25%. The move – which flew in the face of many analysts’ expectations – ended a run of back-to-back increases that began in December 2021.