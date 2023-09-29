Five things you need to know this week

1. CBI strikes emergency funding deal to stave off potential collapse

The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) has secured emergency funding from a group of banks, staving off the possibility of collapse, after cash issues forced it to abandon its AGM last week. First reported by The Sunday Times, the revolving credit facility – which essentially works like an overdraft – has allayed immediate concerns about the future of the scandal-hit lobby group. A spokesperson said: “We are satisfied that we have secured the financing necessary to overcome the short-term cash flow challenge”.

2. ‘Meme King’ named CEO and chair of GameStop to lead business turnaround

Ryan Cohen, the activist investor dubbed the ‘meme King’, who helped fuel the GameStop stock surge during the pandemic, has been named as CEO, chairman and president of the ailing video game retailer. The billionaire's investment in the struggling business in 2020 helped drive the stock’s upward trajectory in the tail end of that year. In January 2021, his appointment to the board fuelled a ‘meme stock rally’, as amateur investors bought up shares – costing hedge funds that had bet on GameStop’s demise billions of dollars. Cohen became executive chair in June after former CEO Matt Furlong was ousted. He will relinquish that title and will not collect a salary for his new roles.

3. Morrisons’ veteran CEO David Potts to step down

David Potts will relinquish the helm of British supermarket group Morrisons to Rami Baitiéh, after nine years leading the business. The industry veteran will “work closely” with his replacement, the former boss of Carrefour France, who is due to take up the chief executive role in November. Potts led a turnaround at the business and oversaw its acquisition of McColl’s. His departure will come a little over a year after private equity firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice’s takeover of the company cleared its last regulatory hurdle. The deal has left the retailer with a hefty debt burden.