Five things you need to know this week

1. Dame Sharon White to step down as John Lewis chair in 2025

The chair of the John Lewis Partnership, Dame Sharon White, will step down when her current five-year term comes to an end in February 2025. White, who was the first woman to lead John Lewis, has asked the board to initiate the process to appoint her successor. The executive will become the shortest-serving chair in the Partnership’s history, and her tenure at the helm of the retailer has not been without controversy. Earlier this year, she faced a vote of confidence after a tough few months for the Partnership, which included a backlash sparked by reports that White was considering diluting the historic employee ownership model.

2. Scrapping of northern HS2 leg sparks anger among Manchester business community

Prime minister Rishi Sunak has confirmed that the northern leg of HS2 is being scrapped in his first party conference speech as Conservative leader. The decision sparked anger among the business community in Manchester, where the cancelled section of the line would have ended. Chris Fletcher, director of policy at Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce, denounced the government’s “broken promises”, saying “we are fed up of…hopes about finally getting what we need being dashed for political expediency”. Sunak claimed in the conference address that “the facts have changed” and outlined plans for Network North, a programme of infrastructure investment in the North, Midlands and other regions of the UK.

3. Former Abercrombie & Fitch boss accused of exploiting men for sex

The ex-CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch is facing allegations that he exploited young men for sex at events he and his partner hosted, according to a BBC investigation. The men were reportedly recruited by a middleman for sex events run for the controversial former chief executive, Mike Jeffries, and his partner, Matthew Smith, around the world. The BBC Panorama investigation spoke to eight men who described attending events between 2009 and 2015, some of whom alleged they were exploited or abused. Two former US prosecutors, who independently reviewed the evidence, have called for an investigation to determine whether charges for sex trafficking could be brought.