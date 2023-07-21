Five things you need to know this week

1. Royal Mail parent reinstates group CEO position in U-turn

Royal Mail parent, International Distributions Services (IDS), is reuniting foreign and domestic operations under one leader. Martin Seidenberg has been the boss of the company’s international parcels network GLS since 2020, the same year IDS did away with the group CEO position. With this U-turn, the company is betting on Seidenberg to revive the fortunes of Royal Mail, which made a £1 billion loss last year.

2. NatWest boss faces questions over closure of Farage’s Coutts accounts

Dame Alison Rose, the boss of NatWest, is facing scrutiny over her role in a ‘debanking’ scandal involving Nigel Farage and the group’s Coutts private bank. According to minutes of a Coutts committee meeting, which were among files handed by Farage to MailOnline, the former UKip leader’s views were judged to be “at odds with our position as an inclusive organisation”, making continuing to bank him ‘incompatible’ with Coutts. Rose has issued an apology to Farage.

3. Prime minister convenes 14 senior UK bosses in new business council

Rishi Sunak hosted chief executives from some of the country’s biggest companies this week to discuss ways to boost innovation and investment in the UK economy. The prime minister’s newly-appointed business council includes Barclays, Aviva, AstraZeneca, BAE Systems and Shell, among others, and will “report from the business frontlines”, the government says.