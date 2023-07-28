Five things you need to know this week

1. Rose and Flavel step down amid ‘debanking’ scandal

The row over the closure of Nigel Farage’s Coutts bank accounts has claimed the heads of both Dame Alison Rose (NatWest CEO) and Peter Flavel (Coutts CEO), who have both had to step down from their positions. Rose’s resignation came the day after she admitted she was the source of an inaccurate BBC report about the ‘debanking’ of the former UKip leader, with Flavel following less than 48 hours later. The group’s chairman, Sir Howard Davies, has said he will stay on.

2. Gap taps Mattel’s COO to reinvigorate business

Gap has announced that current Mattel president and chief operating officer Richard Dickson will assume leadership of the company next month, after a year-long search for a new CEO. Dickson has been credited with reinvigorating the Barbie brand during his tenure at toy giant Mattel. Gap is now betting on the executive’s skillset to revive its fortunes, after financial struggles have led to mass layoffs at the apparel maker.

3. Musk rebrands Twitter as ‘X’

Twitter has ditched its blue bird logo and rebranded as ‘X’ in the latest overhaul of the social networking platform since Elon Musk took charge last year. The days of tweeting are also numbered, according to the Tesla entrepreneur, who said that in the future, users would express themselves through Xs. Musk has been referring to his vision for ‘X, the everything app’ for some time now, and has praised China’s WeChat, which he said residents “basically live on”.