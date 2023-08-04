Five things you need to know this week

1. BT names first female CEO to take over from Philip Jansen

BT has announced the appointment of its first female chief executive, with current Telia Company CEO Allison Kirkby set to take the reins from Philip Jansen by the end of January 2024. The future BT boss has been a member of the company’s board since 2019, and says she is “fully supportive of” the telecom giant’s strategy, which includes plans to cut as many as 55,000 jobs by 2030.

2. Heineken CEO says firms need to stand up for their values amid Bud Light fallout

As the fallout from the Bud Light marketing controversy continues, Heineken CEO Dolf van den Brink has told CNBC’s ‘Squawk Box Europe’ that businesses need to “stand for” their values. Amid what he described as “a lot of” polarisation in society in the Western world in particular, the boss of the Dutch brewer said: “you have to be thoughtful, you have to be balanced, and at the same time, you need to stand for your values and your principles.”

3. Capita announces change of leadership following data breaches

Capita has announced the retirement of its chief executive Jon Lewis, who will relinquish the leadership of the outsourcing company towards the end of this year, but remain in the business until July 2024 to ensure an orderly transition. The firm’s CEO of more than five years will be succeeded by current vice president, global telecommunications for Amazon Web Services, Adolfo Hernandez, according to the statement, which comes after the company was embroiled in two data breaches in recent months.