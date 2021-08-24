Five ways to make more time in a virtual world

Last Updated: 37 minutes ago

A Zoom meeting is just one of many tools in the digital communication toolbox, but it’s far from the only one. Often, we tend to default to a meeting as it’s probably what we would have done in the office. But in the digital environment, there could be quicker and easier ways.

Amid the chaos of the pandemic and the suddenness of the switch to digital communications, we’re all spending much more time in meetings and in a virtual environment to boot. Which would perhaps be fine if there were productivity benefits to be gained. However, we’re also working longer, implying that at least some of that meeting time could be better spent. Here are some tips:

For instance, if the meeting is purely to relay information between parties, it could be done as an email update with a request to follow up in case of any issues. Similarly, project updates can often be collected and collated offline rather than in a meeting. Short, quick decisions could be decided via polls

2. Limit the Numbers

Even before the pandemic, it had been found that the most effective meetings have fewer than eight participants. Some reasons for this include the fact that people are less willing to have an open discussion in big groups and that the depth of conversation is necessarily limited from having so many contributors.

Take a meeting with seven or more people onto Zoom, and issues like these are magnified tenfold. It’s simply too easy for people to disengage, and the meeting loses its value. For meetings that aim to achieve an outcome, always keep participants to seven or fewer – leading to our next point.



3. Purpose, and Participation vs. Presence

Every single meeting should have a purpose. Even regular team huddles should have a standing agenda with the aim of achieving something by the end. The purpose and agenda should appear in the meeting request, and it should dictate the participant list, with the overall goal of keeping the numbers below seven.

Participation is also another key term, different from mere presence. By limiting the invite list to those who are required to participate and not just be present, the meeting becomes an exercise in active engagement, not passive attendance.



4. Don’t Underestimate the Power of Micro-Breaks

Even when you do have a busy day of meetings, try to resist the pull of back-to-back Zoom sessions for the sake of your productivity. A recent study by researchers at North Carolina State University found that employees who took micro-breaks throughout the day showed higher levels of engagement and performance than those who didn’t.

Many of us fall into the trap of scheduling meetings in 30-minute increments. Why? Because the calendar settings on our calendar apps tend to default to these settings. By shaving five or ten minutes off the start of each meeting, you can give your invitees a chance for a micro-break before you get started. If you do, there’s every chance they’ll show up to your session feeling a bit brighter and more energized.



5. Being Busy vs. Being Productive

The meeting trap means we’re always busy. But being in back-to-back meetings doesn’t necessarily mean being productive – in fact, it can mean the opposite. Nine out of ten people are multitasking during meetings, with 69% admitting they check emails during meetings and half saying they’re doing other, unrelated work.

If we had enough time between meetings to think, do, reflect, and connect, then we wouldn’t need to multitask in meetings. We could show up to fewer meetings, fully prepared and ready to participate without the weight of our to-do lists weighing down on us.

5. Be There, Be Fully Present

In the end, if you’ve chosen to be in a meeting, actually be there. The most positive impact on people’s perceived value of time spent comes down to whether they felt the leader was truly present and engaged. Being half anywhere is dispiriting for you and your team. If you have no choice, but to be in the meeting, take the time to shift gears in your mind and be fully present with the people on and the topic of the call. It’ll make a huge and lasting difference.