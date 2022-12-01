Are flexible roles the answer to the talent crisis?

In the midst of a talent crisis, flexible roles could provide the perfect solution for business leaders, if only they’d advertise them.

The recruitment market is battling a perfect storm of a talent gap, a ‘silver exodus’ of older workers, the ‘Great Resignation’, rising inflation, a cost of living crisis and the threat of recession. Leaders are having to rethink their recruitment strategies in order to retain and attract talent, while also balancing and reducing costs in the face of economic uncertainty.

But amid this chaotic mele lies a solution leaders may have overlooked: part-time and flexible working hours. Hybrid working is the word de jour, with employees increasingly on the lookout for jobs that advertise hybrid or remote working options. However, according to flexible working consultants Timewise, there is a real demand for part-time work and also a gap between the number of people wanting flexible working hours and the number of flexible jobs on offer. The company estimates that the volume of people wanting part-time work is outstripping available part-time jobs by 4:1.

Slim pickings

In the 2022 Timewise Flexible Job Index, data reveals that 30% of jobs are advertised as being flexible or part-time in 2022, the highest since 2015, with rapid popularity growth in the wake of Covid. Timewise suggests this is largely due to the introduction of hybrid working, but admits that this 30% figure is still relatively low.