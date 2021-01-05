Can you force staff to get vaccinated against Covid-19?

As world leaders grapple with a new “highly contagious” coronavirus mutation, mandatory vaccinations are being weighed into the equation.

With each passing day, more EU countries are confirming cases of the troubling Omicron variant.

In response to the growing threat, the European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen has urged that it’s time for the EU to consider mandatory vaccination.

Meanwhile, Germany and Austria have already moved closer to making vaccinations compulsory from February. The outgoing German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, said: “Given the situation, I think it is appropriate to adopt compulsory vaccination”.