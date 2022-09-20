What these former Royal staffers learnt about leadership from the Queen

As we bid farewell to Her Royal Majesty, leaders can look to her 70-year reign as a lesson in servant leadership.

On Monday 19th September 2022 the UK - and much of the world - said goodbye to its longest reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II. For many, she was an example of true leadership; her 70-year reign an inspiration to many, demonstrating selflessness and a dedication to her country and people.

For Zaki Cooper and Nick Loughran, the Queen was more than just an image on a postage stamp. The co-founders of communications consultancy Integra have both worked for the Royal Household.

Cooper was an assistant press secretary to the Queen from 2009 to 2012, with specific responsibility for the Diamond Jubilee. While Loughran worked in communications at Buckingham Palace between 2008 and 2010 and was deputy communications secretary for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry, working at Kensington Palace between 2010 and 2016.