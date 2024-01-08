The founder of the “selective” dating app on wooing London’s highflyers

MT meets the founder of the controversial dating app that sold to Match Group for $30 million in 2022.

Amanda Bradford jokes that the early days of growing her business almost felt like “campaigning for a political office”.

She went “door to door” among her friends (fellow go-getters from her networks in tech and the US business school circuit), used their connections to organise focus groups and fired out emails.

The subject of her evangelising? Her new formula for online dating – one that aims to forge what Bradford terms “egalitarian relationships” among ‘goal-oriented’ individuals.