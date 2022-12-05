Four in 10 family businesses changed their succession plans as a result of Covid

There is a sacred, almost tribal element to choosing the next person to take over a family business. In days of old, the title of leader would have been passed down through generations of sons, regardless of how well suited they might be to the position. In these modern times, however, the line of succession is no longer as clear cut. As evidenced in HBO’s hit comedy-drama aptly titled Succession, the decision of who will take up the mantle of CEO of a family business can be a treacherous one.

But the seismic shift in space and time that was Covid has also added an extra level of difficulty. While commitment to family ownership is steadfast, with 72% of family business leaders intending to leave their business to their children when they retire, research from KPMG Private Enterprise has found that four in 10 have changed their succession plans as a result of the pandemic.

Split decisions

While 69% of family businesses have a succession plan, there seems to be two routes taken to implementing them; some have accelerated succession plans while others have hit the brakes or reversed them.