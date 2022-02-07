Four-day week: How to know if it’s right (or not) for your firm

Q&A with business consultant, Jane Sparrow, on what to consider before condensing your firm’s working week.

Tech firm Wandisco has become one of the first UK-listed companies to adopt a four-day week for its staff.

From Monday 14th February, Wandisco employees will be able to work 40 hours over four days without a deduction to their salary, with Friday encouraged as the default non-working day.

The shift away from traditional working patterns comes as Britain is in the midst of trialling the four-day working week.