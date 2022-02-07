Four-day week: How to know if it’s right (or not) for your firm

Q&A with business consultant, Jane Sparrow, on what to consider before condensing your firm’s working week.

by Orianna Rosa Royle
Four day week

Tech firm Wandisco has become one of the first UK-listed companies to adopt a four-day week for its staff.

From Monday 14th February, Wandisco employees will be able to work 40 hours over four days without a deduction to their salary, with Friday encouraged as the default non-working day.

The shift away from traditional working patterns comes as Britain is in the midst of trialling the four-day working week.

