Four lessons from the world’s most ‘future-ready’ businesses

A focus on scalable innovation and digital transformation can help leaders to position their business for long-term success, says new research by the IMD Center for Future Readiness.

In today’s turbulent macroeconomic environment, leaders might feel like much of their time is spent fighting fires on multiple fronts, and it can be easy to neglect long-term strategy.

However, in order to successfully future-proof their business, organisations must not only be actively planning for the years ahead but implementing this vision through leading-edge innovation, according to research from the IMD Center for Future Readiness.

IMD’s 2023 Future Readiness Indicator, which assessed how effectively companies in several industries are investing in long-term strategies, highlights four takeaways for leaders looking to strengthen the future prospects for their business.