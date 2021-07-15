Four ways to work less but get more done

The "Crazy Busy Cure" author Zena Everett offers her tips to make success more effortless.

by Zena Everett

We all have crazy busy days, trying to stay on top of emails, manage curveballs and juggle constant questions from our team and other colleagues. 

Research shows we waste as much as 25% of our time bogged down with ‘organisational drag’ - the chronic friction that compounds to slow down operations, such as inefficient meetings, low-value tasks that bulk up workloads, lengthy decision-making, and endless digital interruptions. We’d never waste any other resource like this. 

Removing organisational drag is the vital bridge between strategy and execution. Managers must fight to regain energy and attention, managing the smooth path of the workflow as well as the performance of the workers.  

