The fraud iceberg

An estimated 11% of publicly-listed companies are engaged in corporate fraud, and only one-third of these frauds are detected.

by Jane Simms

Corporate fraud is an iceberg – only a small amount is visible, believes Alexander Dyck, a professor of finance and economic analysis and policy at the University of Toronto’s Rotman School of Management.

He and colleagues from the University of California at Berkeley, and the University of Chicago, set out to determine exactly how much more lurks beneath the surface, and at what cost to investors. Their findings should ring alarm bells with anyone who has responsibility for corporate oversight.

Based on a study of publicly traded US companies in the late 1990s and early 2000s, the researchers concluded that over 11% of firms are engaged in corporate fraud at any one time, and that two in three of these frauds go undetected.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 4 free articles a month
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Get 30 days free access

Sign up for a free trial and get:

Subscribe today and get:

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • 10% off Management Today's Leadership Learning programme

Join today

 