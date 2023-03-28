The fraud iceberg

An estimated 11% of publicly-listed companies are engaged in corporate fraud, and only one-third of these frauds are detected.

Corporate fraud is an iceberg – only a small amount is visible, believes Alexander Dyck, a professor of finance and economic analysis and policy at the University of Toronto’s Rotman School of Management.

He and colleagues from the University of California at Berkeley, and the University of Chicago, set out to determine exactly how much more lurks beneath the surface, and at what cost to investors. Their findings should ring alarm bells with anyone who has responsibility for corporate oversight.

Based on a study of publicly traded US companies in the late 1990s and early 2000s, the researchers concluded that over 11% of firms are engaged in corporate fraud at any one time, and that two in three of these frauds go undetected.