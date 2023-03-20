Fraud is an old game

You’ve heard of bona fides – a Latin term that means “good faith” in business dealings. But perhaps a more useful term for understanding today’s business headlines is mala fides – or “bad faith” – what Cicero called “malicious fraud.”

Cicero tells a story of a luxury seaside real estate transaction in which the buyer was conned. The con was reasonably elaborate. At the time of the viewing, the seller paid several locals to pretend that it was an active seaside scene, with buying and selling of fresh produce, etc to give the buyer the impression that it had location value beyond its nice coastal vistas. They did the viewing, completed the purchase, and the buyer sued after realising the next day that his impressions of the surroundings and location were the result of a paid-for drama. It was fraud.

Some reading this story will think “hey – it’s buyer beware” or maybe even “hey – that’s just great marketing – jazz the place up a little – after all the ‘local scene’ isn’t in the list of sale assets…”. The court didn’t see it that way; they saw fraud and awarded the buyer damages. But it raises a question: before lawyers and judges get involved, what is fraud and what is fair game?