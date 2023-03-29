Freezing my eggs taught me that fertility is a workplace issue

I’ll never forget the moment I realised that going through fertility treatment was more than just a “me” problem.

I was at home, about to inject my stomach with hormones that would help my ovaries to grow more than one egg cell. It was the first dose in a two week cycle: I tried for over half an hour to administer that first injection, but I couldn’t go through with it.

That same day, with no other option, I asked a close coworker in the office for help. We tried to be surreptitious, finding a quiet moment in the women’s bathroom to get it done. We laughed about it afterwards and I felt grateful that I had somebody at work I could trust with something so big. But I remember thinking at the time that many women might not be so lucky.