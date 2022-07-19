FTSE 100 ahead of S&P 500 and TSX 60 on diversity and inclusion

British companies are ahead of their American and Canadian counterparts on D&I - but leaders need to prioritise inclusion in their workforce

The FTSE 100 is ahead of the S&P 500 and TSX 60 markets in diversity and inclusion, according to exclusive research for the 30% Club Global Investor Group by Diversio released today. However, there are still a significant number of employees who report not feeling included at work.

Analysing the negative employee reviews of companies, Diversio found that 79% of negative reviews (i.e. unhappy employees) cited inclusion-related issues as the reason for their dissatisfaction.

The FTSE 100’s overall score for diversity, inclusion, and commitment is 65.7 out of a possible 100, according to Diversio’s key metrics for assessing Diversity & Inclusion (D&I).