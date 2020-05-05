What this FTSE 100 CEO learned about leading through the pandemic

You could describe FTSE 100 firm AVEVA as a maker of industrial software, powering anything from seven-metre-wide system operating screens for the oil and gas industry, to life sciences data compliance and quality control systems for food and beverage production lines.

CEO Craig Hayman has simpler way of putting it: “The cup of coffee you’re drinking was probably roasted using our software.”

When Management Today first met Hayman at a company rebrand launch in December, AVEVA had finally finished tying up a twice-postponed merger with French company Schneider Electric, a deal that saw the Cambridge-based firm grow three times larger and catapulted it into the FTSE 100 within a period of 18 months.