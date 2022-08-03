FTSE 100 race to meet net zero emissions by 2050 - but is it all that easy?

There is evidence of climate change all around us and businesses are pledging to become ‘net zero’. But do businesses have a strong enough understanding of what that involves?

There’s been a lot of talk about reaching ‘net zero’ among business leaders. Over the past few years the race to meet such a target has been bolstered by pressure groups, online activism and the impact of David Attenborough’s Blue Planet series. Not to mention the raging heatwaves of late.

The climate crisis can seemingly no longer be ignored and many businesses are being urged to take accountability for their part in it, including looking at ways to achieve ‘net zero’ emissions. Research out this week shows this is happening; 82% of FTSE 100 companies are now committed to achieving ‘net zero’ emissions by 2050 - up from 60% in November 2021 - according to private wealth law firm Boodle Hatfield.

Some of the more prominent companies that have pledged to achieve ‘net zero’ include Amazon, Apple, BHP, Carlsberg, Dell, Etihad Airways, Ford, IBM, J.P. Morgan, Marks & Spencer, Mars and Tesco.