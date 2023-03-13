FTSE 350 needs to improve ethnic diversity outside of non-executive directors by 2027, says Parker Review

The number of ethnic minority directors at board level has increased, but leaders need to go further to improve diversity at all levels.

Businesses have been handed new targets to improve ethnic diversity by December 2027, despite an increase in the number of ethnic minority directors at board level.

The 2022 Parker Review (published today) found that in the FTSE 100, there were ethnic minority directors on 96% of boards at the end of 2022, up seven percentage points on 2021, while 18% of all director positions were filled by people from an ethnic minority background (up two percentage points from 2021).

There were also changes in the FTSE 250, which reported 67% of ethnic minority directors in 2022, up from 55% in 2021. This number amounts to 60% of all FTSE 250 boards. Excluding the Investment Trust Sector, which accounts for a third of FTSE 250 companies, 73% of the boards of all FTSE 250 companies have ethnic minority directors. Overall, ethnic minority directors accounted for 11% of all FTSE 250 board positions (10% in 2021).