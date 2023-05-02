Which FTSE CEOs perform best on LinkedIn?

New report reveals which top leaders use LinkedIn most effectively.

by Éilis Cronin
Published: 2 hours ago
Last Updated: 14 hours ago
You cannot be a successful chief executive without being somewhat tech literate. Knowing not just what to post, but how to market both yourself and your organisation can have a lasting impact on your businesses success. Some do this very well and are able to use platforms like LinkedIn, often referred to as Facebook for business, to effectively market their personal brand and boost their company’s reputation.

Communications agency Palmer Hargreaves has shone a light on the CEO’s who are leading the charge on LinkedIn. The FTSE 100 CEO LinkedIndex 2023 is the UK’s first report examining the LinkedIn activity of Britain’s business leaders. The report has used methodology based on criteria including follower numbers, post engagement and interaction with comments, in addition to originality and variety of content.

Taking the top spot is BP’s chief executive Bernard Looney, followed by Ondrej Vleck of Avast Group, Ben Van Beurden from Shell and Bill Winters, chief executive of Standard Chartered.

The top 10 CEOs on LinkedIn are:

    1.    Bernard Looney, BP 
    2.    Ondrej Vlcek, Avast Group 
    3.    Ben Van Beurden, Shell 
    4.    Bill Winters, Standard Chartered 
    5.    Noel Quinn, HSBC 
    6.    Steve Hare, Sage 
    7.    Alan Jope, Unilever 
    8.    Alison Rose, Natwest 
    9.    Emma Walmsley, GSK 
    10.    Peter Herweck, AVEVA  

The research also looks at the demographic make-up of the top UK CEOs, while also providing insights into their online activity, such as their communication style and patterns of behaviour.

Some interesting findings have come out of the report, including 20% of the top 10 listed CEOs are women, despite being making up only 9% of CEOs within the FTSE. Some 23% of FTSE CEOs have no visible LinkedIn profile and for the top 10 CEOs, strategic and commercial performance was the most common topic, while content related to sales made up a minority of posts. 

The report also paints a rather vivid picture of what the top 100 UK FTSE business leaders look like. On average, they are male, British, based in London, 55 years old, have been in post for almost six years and have been educated to masters level.

Simon Tierney, managing director of Palmer Hargreaves UK, said: “Against a backdrop of continuous uncertainty and volatility, there is a growing expectation that top figures from the business world should make their voices heard via digital channels, and here we see how some are achieving greater success than others in this regard.”

Image credit: Peter Chernaev via Getty Images

