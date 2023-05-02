Which FTSE CEOs perform best on LinkedIn?

Last Updated: 14 hours ago

You cannot be a successful chief executive without being somewhat tech literate. Knowing not just what to post, but how to market both yourself and your organisation can have a lasting impact on your businesses success. Some do this very well and are able to use platforms like LinkedIn, often referred to as Facebook for business, to effectively market their personal brand and boost their company’s reputation.

Communications agency Palmer Hargreaves has shone a light on the CEO’s who are leading the charge on LinkedIn. The FTSE 100 CEO LinkedIndex 2023 is the UK’s first report examining the LinkedIn activity of Britain’s business leaders. The report has used methodology based on criteria including follower numbers, post engagement and interaction with comments, in addition to originality and variety of content.

Taking the top spot is BP’s chief executive Bernard Looney, followed by Ondrej Vleck of Avast Group, Ben Van Beurden from Shell and Bill Winters, chief executive of Standard Chartered.