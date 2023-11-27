Is the future of work no work?

For decades, we've been warned that robots are coming for our jobs. This time is it for real?

by Antonia Garrett Peel

If you ask people what they would do if they won the lottery, they tend to fall into one of two camps.

There are those for whom the event would herald the dawn of an illustrious new age, where time is meted out in martini lunches, hazy tropical afternoons and postprandial naps. For the other camp, it is precisely the idea of this idleness that makes the prospect a dubious one. (What would you do all day if you didn’t need to work? How would you find motivation? What would be the point…?)

Where you fall between these two groups is probably a good indicator of your reaction to Elon Musk’s recent pronouncement that jobs will one day be redundant, as AI “will be able to do everything”.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 3 free articles every 90 days
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Take a free trial

Get 30 days unrestricted access to:

  • All the latest news, trends, and developments.
  • Exclusive interviews with CEOs and thought-leaders
  • MT Classroom - giving you an academic grounding without expensive courses
  • Management Matters and other in-depth content.
  • Daily bulletins straight to your inbox

Take a free trial today