Is the future of work no work?

For decades, we've been warned that robots are coming for our jobs. This time is it for real?

If you ask people what they would do if they won the lottery, they tend to fall into one of two camps.

There are those for whom the event would herald the dawn of an illustrious new age, where time is meted out in martini lunches, hazy tropical afternoons and postprandial naps. For the other camp, it is precisely the idea of this idleness that makes the prospect a dubious one. (What would you do all day if you didn’t need to work? How would you find motivation? What would be the point…?)

Where you fall between these two groups is probably a good indicator of your reaction to Elon Musk’s recent pronouncement that jobs will one day be redundant, as AI “will be able to do everything”.