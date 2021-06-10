How to gain people’s respect when they’re more experienced than you

Making the transition into management is rarely easy. It requires a changing of priorities, new responsibility and, sometimes, if you’ve been promoted from within the team you’re now leading it can change your relationship with your colleagues.

For Martijn de Lange, CEO of parcel delivery giant Hermes UK, his first job in management was the one he still considers the most difficult leadership position he’s had.

Fresh out of university, he found himself in charge of 50 experienced postmen while at what was then TNT Post in his native Holland. Earning their trust would be a challenge.