Gavin Patterson: "Message to the board - get digitally literate"

When the Cadbury Committee created the UK’s first Corporate Governance Code, which set out board responsibilities for responsible stewardship, boardroom practices were – at best – pre-digital. In 1992, few boards would have envisaged the technological revolution that, within a generation, would transform their industries.

Fast forward 30 years, and the world looks very different. Many will remember a time when hard-copy board papers were drafted over a period of weeks and circulated to directors a fortnight ahead of the next board meeting. Now the data in those papers would very likely be out of date by the time the board sits down to discuss it.

In today’s forward-thinking boardrooms, directors use live dashboards that are populated by AI-powered feeds and enable them to monitor a range of key metrics in real time. This means directors can spot major operational risks, for example, and respond to them immediately. Being able to review ESG data in this format, too, allows them to update their net zero strategies earlier and hasten progress.