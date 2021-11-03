Are Gen Z staff harder to manage?

The Generation Game: Born between 1995-2010, reports suggest Generation Z have dramatically different attitudes to their older colleagues. Are they really more difficult to manage?

They came, they saw and, according to some, they’ve already conquered.

The arrival of Generation Z in the workplace is certainly shaking things up.

Last week, the New York Times wrote about “the 37 year olds afraid of the 23 year olds who work for them”. The article gave examples of the younger generation assigning work to their managers, asking why they had to work their 8 hour shifts if they’d finished their tasks by midday, insisting managers display pronouns and calling managers on the weekend to ask what they were planning to do on social causes.