The gender self-promotion gap

Research shows women under-rate their performance even when they have an objective measure of how well they've done.

by Stephen Jones

There’s an art to self-promotion. 

Too much and you’re a braggart, too little and you’ll spend an unpleasantly large proportion of your life wondering why less competent people keep getting promoted above you. 

Folk wisdom has long had it that men are better at self-promotion than women, which has contributed to disparities in pay and the gender imbalance in senior positions. 

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Become a subscriber

From £42 a quarter*

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • Management Today's print magazine
  • Plus lots more including our State of the Industry Report.

Choose a Package

*plus VAT