The gender self-promotion gap
Research shows women under-rate their performance even when they have an objective measure of how well they've done.
There’s an art to self-promotion.
Too much and you’re a braggart, too little and you’ll spend an unpleasantly large proportion of your life wondering why less competent people keep getting promoted above you.
Folk wisdom has long had it that men are better at self-promotion than women, which has contributed to disparities in pay and the gender imbalance in senior positions.
