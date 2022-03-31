General Mills launches inclusive parental leave policies

One year after introducing its IVF and pregnancy loss support in the workplace policies, global food company General Mills is now enhancing its parental leave policies to help make the business more inclusive.

Effective from 1 March, three months of fully paid paternity leave will be offered to be used within the first year. The benefit of this is that parents who do not want to share their parental leave can spend their leave together.

In 2019 and 2021, General Mills underwent an overhaul of its existing parental leave policies, offering new parents three times the amount of leave they had previously been allocated and introduced a shared parental leave scheme last year.