Generative AI: Three ways CEOs can gain commercial value

CEOs are facing increasing pressure to adopt generative AI, but many don't know where to invest to gain the most commercial value.

by Michael Conway

Less than a year after ChatGPT burst onto the scene, we’re officially in a new hype cycle. Generative AI – which creates new content using large AI models – has emerged as the most transformative technology in a generation. But the jury remains out on its commercial value.

Gartner places Generative AI at the peak of “Inflated Expectations” in its most recent hype cycle – suggesting all the excitement is coupled with unrealistic expectations of how businesses can benefit.

This is underlined by recent IBM research, which found that 64% of CEOs face significant pressure from investors, creditors, and lenders to accelerate adoption of generative AI, but most enterprises (60%) have yet to develop a consistent, business-wide approach for using the technology.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 3 free articles every 90 days
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Get 30 days free access

Sign up for a free trial and get:

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts

Join today

 