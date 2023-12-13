Gianna Driver: 'The opposite of belonging is fitting in'

Diversity, equity and inclusion is not a cause for Gianna Driver, chief human resources officer of Silicon Valley cybersecurity giant Exabeam, - it’s her life. A Filipino-American, who grew up in Longview Texas in a women’s shelter run by her mother (a hospital janitor by day, who left the Philippines to marry a Texan farmer she never met to escape poverty), she studied in the same business school class as Ivanka Trump and is now tasked with creating a working environment to retain and attract staff in what remains, despite recent cutbacks, the fiercest battlefield for talent in the business world.

As a child, Driver learned about inclusion from the way that a privileged few tried to exert superiority over her mother. Even today, at Exabeam, she asks receptionists and recruitment coordinators for their opinions of an applicant and considers how executives would relate to the company’s unsung heroes - like her janitor mother. In her view: “Diversity matters not just because it’s the right thing to do but because it’s directly correlated to the success of the business.”

Over lunch with Management Today in London, she admits: “I didn’t dream of working in HR when I was at school, but then who does? If anything, I dreamed of becoming an archaeologist and, later, a paediatric neurosurgeon.” Yet, after studying at the Texas Academy of Mathematics & Science and Wharton Business School, a more conventional career beckoned.